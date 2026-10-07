October 7 attack to Gaza ceasefire: Three years of Israel-Hamas conflict

Three years ago, on October 7, 2023, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups launched a terror attack on southern Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. What followed was a prolonged war in Gaza that expanded into a wider regional conflict, drawing in Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, while repeated ceasefire and hostage-release efforts sought to end the fighting.

Here is a look at the key events that have shaped the conflict since October 7, 2023.

October 7, 2023: The attack

At dawn on October 7, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups launched a surprise, multi-front assault from Gaza into southern Israel. Thousands of rockets were fired into Israel while terrorists breached the Gaza border fence. The attack killed about 1,200 people, according to the US State Department's account. Israel's later detailed accounts put the number killed at 1,192 Israelis.

Another 251 people were abducted from Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip. The hostages included Israeli civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, Israeli military personnel, and dozens of foreign nationals. The hostage issue became a defining element of the war. Israel declares war Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8, 2023. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government set out three objectives: destroying Hamas' military and governing capabilities, bringing the hostages home and preventing another attack from Gaza. The Israeli military first concentrated on regaining control of communities and military positions inside Israel and stopping further infiltration. At the same time, Israel stepped up its airstrikes across Gaza.

Gaza under bombardment Israel's initial response escalated into a sustained campaign of airstrikes across Gaza. Israel imposed a siege and restricted the movement of goods, fuel and other supplies into the territory. By October 18, the UN reported 3,478 Palestinians killed in Gaza, with about one million people estimated to have been displaced. After weeks of bombardment, Israel expanded its ground operation into Gaza in late October 2023. The first truce and regional spread In November 2023, Israel and Hamas reached their first major temporary truce, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. The pause resulted in the release of scores of Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and increased humanitarian aid entering Gaza. The fighting resumed after the truce ended.

The conflict also spread beyond Gaza. Hezbollah began launching rocket attacks into northern Israel from Lebanon immediately following the October 7 assault, triggering repeated Israeli strikes and exchanges of fire. In November, the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen began launching drone and missile attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea, saying they were acting in support of Palestinians. The US and other countries became involved in efforts to protect shipping. 2024: Israel targets Hamas and Hezbollah leadership As the war continued, Israel stepped up operations targeting senior Hamas leadership. In July 2024, Israel said it had killed Mohammed Deif, the longtime head of Hamas' military wing and one of the key figures Israel associated with the October 7 attack. Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in July while attending the inauguration of Iran's new president. Israel did not initially claim responsibility, but later acknowledged it.

The confrontation with Hezbollah escalated sharply in September. Thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon and parts of Syria, followed a day later by explosions involving the group's walkie-talkies. Hezbollah blamed Israel, which did not initially claim responsibility. The escalation culminated in the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut in September, 2024. In October, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops. The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continued until Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024. 2025: Ceasefire, renewed war and another truce Further negotiations continued through 2024, and a new ceasefire and hostage-release agreement was reached in January 2025.

The ceasefire did not last. After negotiations broke down, Israel resumed large-scale military operations in Gaza in March 2025. In May, Israel said it had killed Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar and a senior Hamas military commander. A major breakthrough came in October 2025, when Israel and Hamas agreed to a US-backed ceasefire and hostage-release deal. The first phase took effect on October 10 and halted the large-scale Israeli military offensive while providing for the release of the remaining living Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and detainees. 2026: From ceasefire to a new framework The beginning of 2026 marked a shift towards an attempt to establish a longer-term political and security framework for Gaza. The second phase of the US-backed plan began in January, focusing on future governance, reconstruction and the disarmament of Hamas.

A Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza was announced as a transitional body, while the US-backed Board of Peace was tasked with overseeing the wider process. The last living hostage from the October 7 attack had been returned to Israel in October 2025, while the remains of the last deceased hostage, were recovered and returned in January, 2026. This completed the return of all 251 people taken captive during the October 7 attack, according to the Board of Peace's report to the UN. The ceasefire, however, remained fragile. The UN said in February that Gaza was still not at peace, with Israeli strikes and exchanges of fire continuing despite the ceasefire.

July 2026: Hamas disarmament deal In July, US President Donald Trump announced that the Board of Peace had reached an agreement with Hamas on the group's disarmament and the transfer of civilian and security control of Gaza to a new Palestinian technocratic government. But the announcement did not immediately translate into implementation. Hamas said its disarmament was linked to wider political conditions, including the establishment of a Palestinian state, while Israel continued to demand the complete dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities before a full withdrawal. September 2026: Gaza reconstruction plan In September, the Board of Peace unveiled a $2.45 billion, six-month reconstruction blueprint covering 66 projects in infrastructure, healthcare, education, shelter and food security. But reconstruction remained dependent on progress on security and governance of the region.