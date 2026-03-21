Officials flag Europe air defence gaps as US shifts missiles toward Iran

A sizeable number of US Patriot air defence missiles have been moved from Europe toward West Asia as Washington diverts resources toward its war on Iran, leaving concerning gaps in Europe's air defences against Russia, US defence officials have said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

One of the officials said stocks of Patriot missiles are "absolutely" dwindling in Europe and elsewhere because of the war in Iran, and added the situation is "pretty concerning." Asked to comment on the missiles being moved, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AP: "The US military has more than enough munitions, ammo, and weapons stockpiles to achieve the goals of Operation Epic Fury laid out by President Trump - and beyond.