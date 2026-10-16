Oil prices edged down on Friday morning as investors weighed West Asia risks and possible US ​steps to ease restrictions on the world's "shadow fleet" of tankers.

Brent ​crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.39%, to $105.51 a barrel by 0012 ‌GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were down 54 cents, or 0.55%, to $97.43.

WTI settled up more than 3% on Thursday after a large US crude stock draw helped support prices, while Brent crude was little changed.

The International Energy Agency agreed on Thursday to release over 20 million barrels of diesel to the market and any oil remaining from a record release of emergency reserves pledged in March to boost supply and cool soaring prices.

During the previous trading session, oil prices rose overnight in a sign that "investors were dissatisfied with ‌these measures," Haitong Futures in a note on Friday. "What would really cool the oil market is an easing of tensions in the West Asia." The Trump administration is considering lifting sanctions on some so-called shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Russia, Iran and Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, a US official said on Wednesday. The discussions come days ​after President Donald Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, a move met with a ‌torrent of criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European countries and some of Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate.