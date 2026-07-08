Oil jumps over 5% to two-week high as Trump warns of more strikes on Iran

Oil prices jumped more than 5 per cent on Wednesday, hitting a two-week high after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the United States would likely carry out additional strikes on Wednesday night following attacks the previous day, adding that it might also take over Kharg Island.

Brent crude futures rose $3.81, or 5.3 per cent, to $77.84 a barrel at 9 pm IST, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $3.36, or 4.77 per cent, to $73.80 a barrel. Both benchmarks touched their highest levels since June 22 earlier in the session. They had risen about 3 per cent on Tuesday after the US revoked the general licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude.