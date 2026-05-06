Oil prices fall over $2 after Trump pauses Strait opening for possible deal

US oil futures fell on Wednesday morning ​by over $2 after US President Donald ​Trump said an operation to reopen the ‌Strait of Hormuz will be paused for a short period to see whether an agreement can be finalised and signed.

US West Texas Intermediate was down $2.23, or 2.18 per cent, to $100.04 per barrel as of 2326 GMT.

Trump said on Tuesday while the operation to reopen the Strait of ‌Hormuz will be paused, the blockade will remain in force.

WTI closed down 3.9 per cent on Tuesday after the ceasefire held despite reported exchanges of fire, while Brent fell 4 per cent to close at $109.87.