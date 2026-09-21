Oil prices slide to 11-day low on hopes of US-Iran diplomacy, Saudi exports

Oil prices slid towards the psychological threshold of $100 a barrel and to their lowest in 11 days on Monday as investors hoped for diplomatic progress on the Iran war due to this week's UN ‌meeting, and eyed a partial recovery in shipments from ​Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures and US ​West Texas Intermediate crude touched their lowest since September 10 earlier on Monday. The Brent contract for ​November was at $101.18 a barrel at 1254 GMT, down $2.69, or 2.6%.

The WTI October contract that is expiring on Tuesday also fell $2.69, or 2.7%, to $97.61 a barrel. The November contract stood at $93.49.

Iran and the US exchanged new threats on Sunday, although President Donald Trump said he would be open to meeting Iranian President ​Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to be in New York this week for the United Nations General ‌Assembly. Iran has conveyed its conditions to mediators for re-engaging in negotiations, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iran's security ​chief, Mohsen Rezaei. However, fighting in the Middle East continued as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they had attacked Riyadh as well as a Saudi Aramco facility in the Red Sea city of Yanbu, while pushing to cut off the ‌Red Sea coast from remaining areas ​held by Saudi-backed forces.

China has asked Iran to ‌help rein in the Houthis after an appeal to Beijing by Saudi Arabia following the attacks, according ‌to ??three Iranian sources familiar with the matter. The attacks by the Houthis on Aramco's East-West ​pipeline have prompted the firm to increase exports through the Strait of Hormuz this month and next after halting some shipments via Yanbu. "Middle East oil flows remain surprisingly ​strong despite the disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline," JPMorgan analysts said in a September 18 note. "The most notable pivot has come from Saudi Arabia," the analysts said, as ‌satellite data indicated Saudi oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 2.9 million bpd over the past ‌six days, up from just 700,000 bpd in August.