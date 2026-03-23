Beyond fuel: How your daily life depends on oil flowing through Hormuz

Oil is not just fuel; it is embedded in the everyday lives of everyone. Any disruption to petroleum availability does not only make transport and cooking expensive, it spills into routine consumption, into what people wear, use, eat and produce. Crude oil prices have been volatile amid the Iran war, with markets reacting to supply risks in the Gulf. But the more consequential story sits outside the headlines. Modern life is structurally tied to petroleum as a base material driving the world ahead at a minute level.

How petroleum powers more than just fuel for vehicles

Crude oil is not only refined into fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel but is processed into petrochemicals, which form the building blocks for plastics, synthetic materials, and a wide range of industrial inputs.

And if you observe even in a passing glance around you, everyday items such as sunglasses, mobile phones, pens, tyres, sports clothing, candles, yoghurt containers, and even credit cards are derived partly from oil-based materials. And it is this multi-faceted role which makes petroleum central to modern economies. While fuel consumption often dominates headlines, petrochemicals account for a growing share of oil demand globally. How petroleum ends up in everyday consumer products Many routine objects rely on petroleum derivatives. Synthetic fibres like polyester and nylon, which are used in clothing and sportswear, are produced from petrochemicals . Plastics used in packaging, including PET bottles, food containers, and carry bags, also originate from petroleum.

Beauty care items such as lipsticks, skin creams, detergents, and even printing inks, all of these contain petroleum-based compounds. And these are not niche uses, they are mass-market products which are consumed daily across households. Even something as basic as a pen or spectacle frame involves plastic components derived from petrochemicals, underlining how deeply embedded oil is in routine life. Why petroleum is critical for agriculture and food systems And it is not just your work or your beauty care which is dependent on it. The food plate filled with many dishes is also heavily reliant on petroleum. Agriculture itself depends heavily on oil and gas inputs, particularly fertilisers. Urea, one of the most widely used nitrogen fertilisers, is produced using natural gas as a key feedstock. This links global gas prices directly to food production costs.

Beyond fertilisers, petroleum-based products are used in pesticides, fungicides, irrigation equipment, and packaging for agricultural produce. Diesel also powers farm machinery, from tractors to irrigation pumps. The result is a tight coupling between energy markets and food inflation, a dynamic that becomes visible whenever crude or gas prices rise sharply. How petroleum supports modern technology and infrastructure Oil and gas are foundational to industrial manufacturing. Components like cable coatings, thermal insulation, and synthetic rubber used in tyres and machinery rely heavily on oil. In electronics, plastics and specialised chemicals derived from petroleum are essential for making devices such as computers, smartphones, and televisions. With the rise of AI and the expanding need of semiconductor chips, it is noteworthy that semiconductor manufacturing also depends on ultra-pure gases, including helium, which is often extracted alongside natural gas.