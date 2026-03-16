'One Battle After Another', tale of political resistance, shines at Oscars

By Brooks Barnes One Battle After Another won six Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, including those for best picture and best director, at long last cementing Paul Thomas Anderson’s status as one of the foremost filmmakers of his generation.

A primal scream about authoritarianism and citizen resistance, One Battle After Another was also honoured for Anderson’s adapted screenplay, giving the 55- year-old auteur three statuettes after 28 years of nominations. It added statuettes for best supporting actor (a no-show Sean Penn), casting and editing.

Sinners, a horror fantasia about African American trauma, received four Oscars, including one for Ryan Coogler’s original screenplay. It added trophies for its score, lead actor Michael B Jordan, and cinematography.