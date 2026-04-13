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Opec cuts Q2 global oil demand forecast by 500,000 bpd on Iran war

Global oil demand is projected to average 105.07 million bpd in the second quarter, OPEC's report said, down from the 105.57 million bpd forecast in last month's report

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC
Representative image from file.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:44 PM IST
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OPEC on Monday lowered its forecast for world oil demand in the second quarter by 500,000 barrels per day, citing the impact of the war in the Middle East, the producer group's monthly oil report showed on its website.
 
Global oil demand is projected to average 105.07 million bpd in the second quarter, OPEC's report said, down from the 105.57 million bpd forecast in last month's report.
 
"The demand growth for the second quarter of 2026 is revised down for both the OECD and non-OECD, driven mainly by slight transitory weakness in oil demand growth, given ongoing developments in the Middle East," OPEC said.
 
However, this weakness is expected to be offset in the second half of the year, it added.
 
OPEC also said that for the full year, global demand growth is unchanged from its previous estimate.
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Topics :OPECOil demandBS Reads

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

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