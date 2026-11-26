OPEC+ may roll over its current oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the Iran war continues to disrupt exports from the group's members in the Middle East.

No decision has been reached, they said, and talks continue ahead of Sunday's meeting.

Oil analyst firm Rapidan also expects no changes in OPEC+ targets on Sunday.

"Given infrastructure damage and uncertainty over the conflict's duration and lasting impact on production and exports, we expect ministers to maintain existing targets and postpone major quota decisions until next year, 2027," Rapidan said in a report.