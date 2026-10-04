Opec+ set to keep November oil output targets steady amid war disruptions

Opec+ is set to keep oil production targets steady for November, three sources close to the ‌matter said ahead of the ​group's meeting on Sunday.

Gulf Opec+ ​producers have been pumping well below output targets in the face ​of continuing export disruptions from the US-Israeli war on Iran, with exports fluctuating at 60-80% of normal levels in recent months.

The war has also delayed the group's output capacity review - crucial to determine members' 2027 ​output quotas - because it has thrown estimates of future production potential into uncertainty, ‌industry sources have said.

The Opec+ group, comprising the Organization of ​the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, has agreed in principle to keep targets steady for November, the three sources close to the talks said.