By Salma El Wardany, Fiona MacDonald and Grant Smith

Opec+ has an agreement in principle to keep oil production quotas unchanged during the first quarter, according to two delegates who asked not to be identified.

Saudi Arabia and its partners are due to ratify the plan at a set of online meetings later on Sunday. The outlook for oil markets remains clouded by ongoing disruptions from the Iran war. At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are finalizing a contentious audit of how much each member can technically pump.

A decision to freeze quotas would illustrate how the US-Iran conflict continues to hem in Persian Gulf exporters, despite recent successes in restoring oil flows to pre-war levels. As most members of the alliance are pumping as much as they can, the agreement would be unlikely to have much impact on supplies.