Open to reaching agreement if US abandons 'totalitarianism': Iran Prez

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has indicated that Tehran remains open to reaching an agreement with the United States, provided Washington "abandons its totalitarianism" and respects the rights of the Iranian people.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said,"If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found. I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr. Dr. Qalibaf, and say "God gives you strength."

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement involving Iran and regional stakeholders, including discussions hosted in Pakistan under the framework of the "Islamabad Talks."

Separately, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam underscored the significance of the initiative, describing it as an evolving diplomatic process rather than a one-off event. "The Islamabad Talks is 'not an event but a process'. The Islamabad Talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties. I would like to express my gratitude to the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan, especially H.E. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, for their initiative of goodwill and good office for the talks."

Moghadam noted that Iran's high-ranking delegation pursued the talks with "dignity, self-confidence and faith," while keeping in focus the concerns of its people and safeguarding national interests. "With the tireless efforts of all sectors in Pakistan, including the government, army, police and security forces to facilitate and manage the talks, talks were held in a dignified and befitting atmosphere for the guests in a calm, orderly and secure environment with equal logistic opportunities for both sides. The Iranian high-ranking negotiating team, with dignity, self-confidence and faith in Allah Almighty and attention to the concerns of the people, pursued dignified talks for the great Iranian nation to ensure and secure the national interests and legitimate rights of the people," he added.

The remarks came after hours of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended in a stalemate on Sunday. US Vice President JD Vance said that no agreement had been reached despite extensive discussions. He added that while the US delegation would return without a deal, the outcome was "bad news for Iran" more than for the United States. Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Vance said that negotiations lasted around 21 hours and included several substantive discussions but failed to yield a final conclusion. "We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America," Vance said.