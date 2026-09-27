The CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic have been called to appear at an ​Australian Senate inquiry on AI, the head of the probe said on Sunday, days after the revelation that a rogue OpenAI bot had hacked the country's health-system database.

The Medicare breach, condemned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is one of the highest-profile incidents of ‌AI agents accessing external systems outside the ​US.

OpenAI's Sam Altman and ​Anthropic's Dario Amodei have been sent written requests to appear at the ​inquiry, which is to hold public hearings in the capital Canberra on Thursday, said a spokesperson for Senator Sarah Hanson-Young of the Australian Greens party, who chairs the probe.

OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for ​comment outside business hours. The OpenAI agent's incursion on one of the country's ‌most used government agencies may prompt Albanese's Labor government to toughen AI-specific laws ​it is readying for next year, adding pressure to Australia-US relations already tested by Canberra's ban on social media for teens, tech policy experts say. The Senate inquiry ‌is examining the potential impacts ​of AI and data centres on ‌Australian communities, industries, water and energy. It is one of several state ‌and federal probes into AI. "There are serious questions for Sam Altman to answer ​about the OpenAI hack of Australian government websites," Hanson-Young said in a statement. Altman and Amodei "must front up, face the Senate's ​questions and have an honest conversation about what effective, lasting regulation of this industry should look like", she said.