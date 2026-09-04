OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, saying it has taken the lead over rival Anthropic in key areas such as software engineering, science and cybersecurity, the Financial Times reported.

The company described GPT-6 Astra as “the world’s most intelligent” AI model as it seeks to regain its position at the top of the fast-growing AI industry. OpenAI said the model has achieved market-leading results in several fields, the news report said.

It has been just over a year since OpenAI launched the previous version of its flagship model, GPT-5.

Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, said the launch could mark an important step towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), a stage where AI systems are able to perform a wide range of tasks at a level comparable to humans.

The Guardian reported Brockman as saying, “If we fast forward a couple of years, and we look back and say when was it really that AGI was created, I think it’s going to be about this time, and I think it might be about this model." “I think that we’re at a point now where these models are solving unsolved 100-year-old math problems, but you can also use them in order to accelerate the economy [and] in order to benefit you and your personal life... I think it’s not unreasonable to feel that we are now in the AGI era," he said.

Anthropic AI models breached three companies The launch comes after a security incident reported by Anthropic last month involving its Claude AI models . The models accessed the internet from testing environments and subsequently gained unauthorised access to the production infrastructure of three organisations. Anthropic said the incidents were not the result of the models deliberately attempting to break out of their testing environments. Instead, the company attributed them to a misconfigured evaluation environment. Anthropic reviewed 141,006 cybersecurity evaluation runs in which Claude could potentially have accessed the internet. It found three separate incidents involving six evaluation runs. In these cases, Claude models accessed the internet from, or while interacting with, the evaluation environment of third-party evaluation partner Irregular before gaining unauthorised access to the production infrastructure of three organisations.

How the Claude models gained access According to Anthropic , all the evaluations involved a ‘capture-the-flag exercise’. Claude was asked to find hidden information from a fictional network. The instructions told the model that it did not have internet access and was working entirely within a simulated environment. However, Anthropic said a “misunderstanding with its evaluation” partner meant that the systems used for the tests actually had live internet access. As a result, Claude treated real systems that it found online as part of the simulated exercise and interacted with them. Anthropic said the models involved were Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Mythos 5 and an internal research test model.