OpenAI's Sep annualised revenue nears $50 billion, below earlier estimate

OpenAI has told investors its annualized ​revenue for September was almost $50 billion, a drop from what it signaled earlier, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The company previously indicated to investors at a separate event that its revenue run rate for last ‌month was approaching $70 billion, Reuters and ​other media reported.

The discrepancy ​mainly arose from an attempt to produce a direct comparison with ​figures from rival Anthropic, the person said on condition of anonymity.

OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment.

The latest revenue figure was first reported by the Financial Times.

OpenAI, unlike Anthropic, does not include, ​for instance, revenue from sales via cloud partners such as Amazon's AWS and ‌Alphabet's Google Cloud.

Anthropic pays cloud partners about 16% of every ​dollar earned through them, which last year accounted for half of revenue, a Reuters analysis showed. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing to go public, a process through ‌which Wall Street is ​likely to gain a clearer view ‌of finances, including the sustainability of rapid revenue growth brought about ‌by a boom in demand for AI applications. OpenAI started this year ​with $20 billion in annualized revenue versus $6 billion in 2024. Its quarterly revenue was eclipsed by Anthropic for the first ​time in the second quarter, with OpenAI reporting $6.7 billion compared to Anthropic's $11.5 billion.