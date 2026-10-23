OpenAI shifts valuation to $1.25 trillion as funding talks near final stage

By Shirin Ghaffary and Rebecca Torrence

OpenAI, which is seeking to raise around $30 billion in a fresh funding round, is now targeting a valuation of $1.25 trillion during the final stages of negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The ChatGPT maker shifted the value discussed in the talks by $150 billion, from $1.4 trillion, according to people involved with the talks who asked for anonymity while discussing private details. The fundraising discussions are ongoing and details could change, said the people.

OpenAI most recently raised a $122 billion round in March at an $852 billion valuation, including the money.

Coatue Management is in talks to co-lead in the round, according to the people. OpenAI has also been in talks with multiple investment funds from the United Arab Emirates, among other firms including BlackRock Inc., Bloomberg previously reported.