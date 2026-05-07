'Operation Fauxios': Iran Parliament Speaker mocks US media reports on deal

Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, on Thursday dismissed reports about a possible arrangement between Iran and the United States, accusing American media outlets of spreading what he described as recurring misinformation campaigns, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf mocked recent reports published by US-based outlet Axios, sarcastically referring to them as "Operation Fauxios."

"Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios," he said.

According to Press TV, the Iranian parliament speaker suggested, "That the circulation of such reports reflected a routine pattern in US media coverage, particularly stories attributed to unnamed sources that Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected as unfounded and have later been proven invariably wrong."

Meanwhile, negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting current hostilities and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks. According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the dialogue, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured. The reported framework consists of a "one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a "30-day negotiation window" to hammer out a broader settlement. Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. Furthermore, both nations would work to reduce tensions and ease transit constraints within the Strait of Hormuz.

The report notes that many of the stipulations are "conditional on the outcome of further negotiations," suggesting that the path forward remains fraught with the risk of "renewed conflict or a prolonged period of uncertainty." American officials indicated to Axios that President Donald Trump's recent choice to de-escalate military activities in the Strait of Hormuz was prompted by these diplomatic inroads. The diplomacy is being spearheaded by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are reportedly communicating with Tehran both through direct channels and third-party intermediaries. If formalised, the memorandum would officially "declare an end to the war" and shift the venue for technical discussions to either Islamabad or Geneva.

A primary point of contention remains the timeframe for Iran's "moratorium on uranium enrichment." While Washington is reportedly advocating for a duration of "up to 20 years," Tehran has suggested "five years." Sources indicate a potential compromise may lie between 12 and 15 years. The US is further seeking a mechanism to "extend the moratorium if Iran violates the terms." Following this period, the proposal would allow Iran to "resume limited enrichment to 3.67 percent." Tehran would also be required to pledge against the pursuit of nuclear weapons. A US official cited in the report suggested the deal could incorporate a "clause preventing Iran from operating underground nuclear facilities" and mandate "enhanced inspections, including snap checks by UN inspectors."

Another delicate proposal under review involves the potential removal of Iran's "stockpile of highly enriched uranium," with one possibility being the "transfer of the material to the United States." Despite the momentum, the White House remains wary, believing the Iranian leadership is "divided," which may hinder a final consensus. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the technical hurdles, remarking, "We don't have to have the actual agreement written in one day." He emphasised the need for a solution that is "very clear on the topics they are willing to negotiate on and the extent of the concessions they are willing to make at the front end in order to make it worthwhile."