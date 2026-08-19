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Home / World News / Ousted Ukraine Def Min urges wartime election, warning of governance crisis

Ousted Ukraine Def Min urges wartime election, warning of governance crisis

Ukraine's ousted Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called Tuesday for elections to be held even as the war against Russia continues, saying the country was gripped by a crisis of governance.

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AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 11:34 PM IST
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Ukraine's ousted Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called Tuesday for elections to be held even as the war against Russia continues, saying the country was gripped by a crisis of governance.

The move by one of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's most loyal and longstanding team members until recently could become the most significant internal challenge Zelenskyy has faced since Russia's full-scale invasion.

The appeal came in a video address posted to YouTube by Fedorov, who lost his post in July.

"We must find a legal, safe, and realistic mechanism that will allow Ukraine to restore a full democratic process even amid a prolonged war," Fedorov said.

Zelenskyy's office did not immediately comment on Fedorov's address.

Ukrainian law prohibits elections while the country is under martial law, which was imposed on Feb. 24, 2022, the day that the Russian invasion began.

Fedorov said the country was facing a systemic crisis in how it is governed, arguing the current system is oriented toward protecting itself and resisting change. He also condemned corruption among officials without naming anyone, saying it had weakened Ukraine's ability to fight the war.

Fedorov has said he believes a factor in his removal was an overhaul he led of the Defence Ministry's procurement system, which oversees billions of dollars in equipment purchases.

"Corruption in wartime is not merely a financial issue. It is a matter of our capability to survive and win," said Fedorov. "Every single hryvnia intended for defence must work for defence. Not for a private pocket."  Fedorov released the address hours after Ukraine's Parliament received a submission from Zelenskyy nominating Yevhenii Khmara to be the new defence minister, Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Facebook Tuesday.

Large crowds of protesters have taken to the streets of Kyiv in support of Fedorov over the past month following his abrupt dismissal. The demonstrations have lost some of their initial force but still draw crowds of thousands during weekend marches, with demonstrators carrying handmade signs demanding Zelenskyy reinstate Fedorov.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :UkraineInternational News

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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