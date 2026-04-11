Home / World News / Over 2,000 killed in Lebanon during Israeli strikes on Hezbollah: Officials

Over 2,000 killed in Lebanon during Israeli strikes on Hezbollah: Officials

The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group fired missiles into Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Lebanon Strikes
The death toll from nearly six weeks of war includes 248 women,165 children and 85 health workers, the ministry said. Another 6,436 people have been wounded. Nearly 100 people were killed in the past 24 hours. (REUTERS)
AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 11:36 PM IST
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The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes in the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah has risen to 2,020, the Lebanese health ministry said Saturday.

The death toll from nearly six weeks of war includes 248 women,165 children and 85 health workers, the ministry said. Another 6,436 people have been wounded. Nearly 100 people were killed in the past 24 hours.

The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group fired missiles into Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

A tentative truce is now in place in Iran, but the US and Israel say the agreement does not apply to Lebanon, while Tehran says it does. The question is likely to be one of the thornier points in the US-Iran ceasefire negotiations now underway in Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :LebanonWest AsiaIsrael Iran ConflictWar Conflict

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

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