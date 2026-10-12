Pak imposes emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspends Imran Khan's PTI govt

Pakistan has imposed a state of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), suspending Imran Khan 's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government. The move comes amid escalating tensions over counterterrorism policy and a protest march demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the recommendations submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ’s federal cabinet on Sunday, October 11, under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution, ANI reported citing Pakistani newspaper Dawn. The move transfers the provincial government’s executive powers to the governor and places the administration under federal control.

Pakistan emergency: CM Sohail Afridi reportedly detained

Hours after the announcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan claimed that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had been taken into custody. Afridi had been leading the PTI’s protest march through the province.

PTI leaders also reported the arrest of provincial party president Junaid Akbar. Authorities had not confirmed the arrests. The federal government also appointed Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan as the province’s new chief secretary, while senior officer Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada was transferred to KP to oversee administrative operations under federal direction. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said an 11-member advisory council had been constituted to assist the governor in running the province. The government also announced a separate administrative arrangement for 12 districts of KP under the federal government. Security tightened, internet disruptions reported Security measures were intensified in Peshawar following the announcement, with police deployments and shipping containers used to block key roads, including routes leading towards the city’s Red Zone.

Dawn, citing sources in the telecommunications sector, reported that mobile networks and internet services had been slowed or suspended in selected areas of some cities. Why has Pakistan imposed governor’s rule in KP? The emergency follows months of friction between the federal government and the PTI-led provincial administration over counterterrorism operations, security policy and engagement with Afghanistan. The Centre has accused the provincial leadership of failing to cooperate adequately in tackling militant violence. The breakdown of talks on October 3 further aggravated the dispute. The federal government had warned in late September that it was considering governor’s rule if the provincial leadership did not call off its planned march towards Islamabad. Afridi had rejected the prospect of emergency rule, calling such a move illegal and vowing to continue the protest.

The march seeks the release of Imran Khan, who has been in prison since 2023. The PTI has also opposed further military operations in the province, arguing that the federal government’s approach has failed to restore lasting peace. Pakistan ECP official Shamshad Akhtar shot dead in Tank Separately, an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, news agency Press Trust of India reported on Sunday. Shamshad Akhtar, a director general at the ECP, was in his ancestral village of Garah Baloch to attend to family matters following his brother’s death when the attackers opened fire on him.