Pak minister meets Iran FM in Tehran; discusses status of peace talks

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, during which he delivered a written message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian government said in a statement.

The message was addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with FM @araghchi in Tehran today, delivering a written message from PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei," the Iran government said in a post on X.

Photographs released by the Iranian authorities showed Naqvi handing over an envelope to Araghchi.

Iranian authorities did not disclose the contents of the message, and it was not immediately clear whether the envelope shown in the photographs contained it. The Iranian government further said in a post on X that the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and "exchanged views on the latest status of the ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan" to end the West Asia conflict. In a separate post, it said the two also discussed "issues of mutual interest" and ways to "further strengthen cooperation" between their countries. Islamabad, however, has so far not said anything about the message or the meeting in Tehran.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday night, where he was received by his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni. Naqvi is also expected to meet President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior Iranian officials during the visit, according to Iranian sources. The visit comes at a time when Pakistan has accelerated efforts to revive the US-Iran peace negotiations. Pakistan has positioned itself as a facilitator between Washington and Tehran and has maintained contacts with both sides. In April, Islamabad hosted the first round of talks between the two sides, but they failed to clinch a peace deal. Diplomatic sources said Naqvi's visit was part of Pakistan's efforts to preserve a ceasefire arrangement that Islamabad helped broker earlier this year and to encourage renewed engagement between Washington and Tehran.

The ceasefire, reached in April, after weeks of fighting involving Iran, the US and Israel, remains in place despite periodic security incidents in and around the Gulf region. The Pakistan interior minister held consultations with PM Sharif and other senior officials before leaving for Tehran. The visit comes at a sensitive stage in the diplomatic process that Pakistan has been facilitating for months, as indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran continue amid differences over Iran's uranium enrichment programme, sanctions relief and broader regional security issues. Against this backdrop, sources said, Naqvi's discussions in Tehran are expected to focus on the state of the US-Iran dialogue as well as regional developments that could affect prospects for a broader understanding.