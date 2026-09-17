Pakistan, China activate boundary joint commission in Islamabad for talks

Pakistan and China have operationalised a joint mechanism for managing their common border, a move rejected by India, which said that the body has no legal basis to decide on arrangements related to Indian territory under illegal occupation.

The inaugural meeting of the Commission -- based on the 2013 Agreement on the Boundary Management System -- was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

India on Wednesday rejected the "so-called" boundary joint commission set up by Pakistan and China, saying that the body has no legal basis to decide on arrangements related to Indian territory under illegal occupation.