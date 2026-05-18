Pakistan conveys revised Iranian peace proposal to US amid fragile truce
Fragile ceasefire remains under strain as Tehran, Washington continue to differ over nuclear programme and Strait of HormuzAgencies
Peace mediator Pakistan has shared with the United States (US) a revised proposal from Iran to end the war in West Asia, a Pakistani source told Reuters on Monday, warning that the sides “don’t have much time” to narrow their differences.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei later confirmed that Tehran’s views had been “conveyed to the American side through Pakistan” but gave no details.
A fragile ceasefire is in place after six weeks of war that followed US-Israeli air strikes on Iran, but talks mediated by Pakistan have stalled and US President Donald Trump has said the ceasefire is “on life support”.
The Pakistani source gave no details of the revised proposal. Asked if it would take time to close gaps, the source said the sides “keep changing their goalposts” and added: “We don’t have much time.”
Washington has urged Tehran to dismantle its nuclear programme and lift an effective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has demanded compensation for war damage, an end to a US blockade of Iranian ports and a halt to fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel is battling the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social at the weekend that “the Clock is Ticking” for Iran, adding that “they better get moving. FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”
Trump is expected to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for resuming military action, Axios reported.
Issues holding up negotiations also include Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The US and other major powers want to ensure that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies trying to do so, and also wants compensation for war damage, a guarantee that there will be no further attacks, and resumption of Iranian oil sales.
Baghaei said Tehran was prepared for all scenarios. “As for their threats, rest assured that we are fully aware of how to respond appropriately to even the smallest mistake from the opposing side,” he told a televised weekly press conference.
New body to control Hormuz
Iran’s top security body announced on Monday the formation of a new body to manage the Strait of Hormuz.
On its official X account, the Supreme National Security Council shared a post for the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), saying it would provide “real-time updates on the #Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments”.
The account of the Revolutionary Guards Navy shared the same post.
Trump's approval sinks amid Iran war
Most voters think President Trump made the wrong decision to go to war with Iran, a New York Times/Siena poll found, leaving the Republican Party on rocky political footing heading into the midterm elections as his approval rating sinks and economic concerns rise. Majorities of voters held deeply pessimistic views about the economy.
Trump's approval rating - a key historical predictor of how a president's party will fare in an election - has sunk to a second-term low in Times/Siena polls of 37 per cent amid the West Asia conflict. Nearly two-thirds of voters said that going to war had been the wrong decision, including almost three-quarters of politically crucial independents. Less than a quarter thought the conflict had been worth the costs.
Republicans broadly approved of Trump's job performance and the war. But most other voters showed serious skepticicm of his leadership on other top issues, including the economy and the cost of living: 64 per cent disapproved of his handling of the economy, long a strength for him, and majorities expressed negative views of how he was managing the cost of living, immigra-tion and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. NYT