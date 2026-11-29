Pakistan has sent troops to Saudi Arabia under an agreed defence commitment to ensure the security and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, the Army said on Sunday.

A send-off ceremony took place on Saturday, a day after the Makkah Defence Alliance's top decision-making body met in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif attended the ceremony as chief guest, where Saudi ambassador Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Pakistan Chief of General Staff LT Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari, and Commander Lahore Corps, Lt Gen Muhammad Umer Bashir were also present.

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries," the Army said. It added that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (two holy mosques). "The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defence cooperation," the Army said. It further said that this deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom's defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns. The ceremony to send troops underscored the enduring bonds of brotherhood, mutual trust and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as Pakistan's steadfast resolve to stand by the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Army said.