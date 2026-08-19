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Home / World News / Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 24

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 24

Pakistan and India imposed matching airspace restrictions on each other's airlines after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025

Pakistan extends airspace ban on India
Pakistan extends airspace ban on India. (Representational image from Pexels)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:10 PM IST
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Pakistan on Wednesday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft until September 24, according to the country's airports authority.

Pakistan and India imposed matching airspace restrictions on each other's airlines after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.

"Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights," said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The decision comes ahead of the expiry of the previous restriction on August 23.

According to the NOTAM, the extension will take effect from 10:15 am on August 23 and will remain in force until 4:59 am on September 24.

As per a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022, the country's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) - Karachi and Lahore.

The NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs.

The ban has been extended monthly since last year, causing financial problems for airlines and extended travel time for passengers.

India has also maintained a reciprocal airspace ban on all Pakistani-registered aircraft, airlines, and military flights as part of measures taken against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last year.

Both countries closed their respective airspace to each other's airlines after the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Pakistan AirspaceIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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