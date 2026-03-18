Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian airlines for another month

Pakistan on Wednesday extended the airspace ban for Indian aircraft for another month.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) made the decision through a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). The notice was issued days before the previous one was set to expire on March 23.

PAA said that Pakistan's airspace would remain closed to all aircraft registered in India till April 24, adding the restriction would continue to apply to aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines or operators.

It added that the restriction also covered Indian military flights.

Pakistan's airspace is divided into two Flight Information Regions (FIRs) - Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022. The NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs.