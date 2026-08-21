Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sent back to jail after SC-ordered hospital checkup

Khan, a former cricketer, was shifted to Shifa International Hospital earlier on Friday after the top court ordered the same for the treatment of the former PM’s health problems, including an eye condition.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was examined by a six-member team of doctors after being taken to the hospital, Pakistan’s Geo News reported.

He was shifted back to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after doctors determined that it was safe for him to remain in custody, the report added, quoting jail sources.

Khan was brought to the hospital under heavy security, with security pickets set up on roads leading to the facility and around 800 personnel deployed in and around the premises following a security audit of the building, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. The political leader has been jailed since August 2023 following convictions in corruption-related cases, most notably in the Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases. Why did the Supreme Court order Khan’s transfer to hospital? The country’s top court earlier this week ordered Khan’s transfer to a hospital concerning the leader’s medical examination, treatment and access to family and doctors.