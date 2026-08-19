Pakistan govt to fight court order moving jailed Imran Khan to hospital

By Tooba Khan and Bilal Hussain

Pakistan’s government will challenge part of a court ruling allowing former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be transferred to a private hospital from prison, where he’s been held for more than three years without much public visibility.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Tuesday that Khan should be treated at a state-run hospital, arguing that rules don’t allow inmates to receive treatment at private facilities.

“After an assessment of the court order, authorities have said this is not within the legal framework meant for providing facilities to a prisoner,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Khan, 73, to be transferred to the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for treatment of several health problems, including an eye condition. Khan will remain in custody while hospitalized until his next court hearing on this issue. Local media reported that the hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16. Khan remains one of Pakistan’s most popular leaders despite his imprisonment, with strong support especially among young voters. Even limited relief given to him could revive his political momentum, possibly raising tensions with the government. The former prime minister was ousted in 2022 after falling out with the powerful military, which has long wielded significant influence over the country’s politics.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his family have been pressing for his release for years, citing concerns over his deteriorating health. None of Khan’s family members have met him in person since December 2025. His sons, who live in the UK, haven’t seen him since 2022 and last spoke with him by phone in March. Investors are watching developments closely, although traders say it’s too early to see Khan’s hospital transfer as a political risk. “Economic indicators are all stable. There’s political stability too and I don’t see any challenge to the government, so there’s not much investor sentiment around it,” Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Co., said.

Pakistan’s benchmark stock index was up just 0.3% as of 1 p.m. Wednesday after falling 1.4% on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court issued its ruling. Khan is serving a prison term for obtaining land from a business tycoon in exchange for facilitating the transfer of 190 million pounds ($257 million), an amount recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency when he was premier. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison over the purchase of state gifts, including jewelry and a watch, at allegedly undervalued prices. He denies all the charges. Pakistan has seen several former leaders travel abroad for medical treatment after leaving office. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was permitted to travel to the UK for medical care, a move that slowed legal proceedings at home and eventually led to his prolonged stay abroad. Nawaz’s brother, Shehbaz, is now prime minister, having succeeded Khan after his ouster.