Pakistan, Maldives sign 20 MoUs to boost defence, maritime security ties

Pakistan and the Maldives on Wednesday signed 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including defence, maritime security, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The agreements were inked during the visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a three-day visit at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Muizzu’s visit is the first by a Maldivian president in 11 years, and coincides with the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations established between the two countries in 1966.

The MoUs pertained to defence cooperation, maritime security, cooperation in the fields of information technology, cybersecurity and AI.

The MoUs also include combating illicit trafficking and narcotics, social protection, health and cooperation between the food regulatory authorities, recruitment of health professionals, promotion of vocational training, and youth and sports development.