Pakistan plans two-hour evening power cuts to tackle energy crisis

Pakistan will suspend electricity supply for around two hours during the evening to manage rising power costs amid disruptions triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The government said electricity demand typically surges between 5 pm and 1 am, a period already strained by lower hydropower generation. Any shortfall during these hours would need to be met through fossil fuels, which have become costlier after the conflict disrupted regional energy flows and intensified the crisis, the report said.

Officials cited in the report said managing load during peak hours would help prevent a sharp rise in electricity tariffs for households. Distribution companies have been directed to inform consumers in advance about scheduled outages and to avoid unscheduled power cuts, the report added.

Alongside power curbs, the Pakistan government has announced several steps to cut fuel and energy consumption. Fuel allowances for government departments have been reduced by 50 per cent for two months, while the official work week has been shortened to four days. Offices will operate with only half their staff physically present, Reuters reported earlier this month. Also, matches in the Pakistan Super League - a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket tournament - are being held behind closed doors. South Asia tightens energy use Countries across South Asia, home to nearly a fifth of the global population, have introduced emergency measures to cope with the supply squeeze and rising prices linked to the US-Israel war on Iran, Reuters reported.

India has reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel, imposed windfall taxes on aviation fuel and diesel exports, and diverted gas supplies from non-priority sectors to essential users. Refiners have also been asked to boost liquefied petroleum gas production. Bangladesh has also shortened office and banking hours to seven hours and ordered shopping malls to close by 7 pm. Authorities have also restricted decorative lighting, reduced energy use in public offices, and limited non-essential travel, reported Reuters. Nepal has extended the weekly holiday for schools and government offices to two days and plans legal changes to convert petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives. Fuel prices, including aviation fuel, have been sharply raised, while cooking gas rationing has been introduced, Reuters said.

Sri Lanka has declared Wednesday a public holiday to conserve fuel, reduced public transport services, and increased power tariffs for both households and industries. Beyond South Asia, the Philippines has declared a “state of national emergency”, restricting air-conditioning in public buildings and subsidising public transport. Indonesia and Vietnam have introduced remote work policies for government employees to reduce fuel consumption, Reuters said in its report. West Asia conflict The US-Israel conflict with Iran has now entered its 47th day, with military tensions remaining high despite signs of possible diplomatic progress. The US military has enforced a full blockade of Iranian ports, halting all maritime trade in and out of the country in recent hours, according to US Central Command.