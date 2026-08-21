Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan moved to hospital following court order

By Tooba Khan

Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been transferred to a hospital from prison after an order from the country’s top court, according to his Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Khan, 73, to be transferred to the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for treatment of several health problems, including an eye condition.

“Imran Khan’s arrival at the hospital for treatment is not our destination, but merely a milestone,” the PTI said in a post on X on Friday. “Our true freedom is the real destination, and an independent judiciary is indispensable for achieving it.”

Khan, a former star cricket player who remains one of Pakistan’s most popular political leaders despite his imprisonment, has been held for more than three years without much public visibility. He is set to remain at the hospital until his next hearing, which is on Sept. 16. The former prime minister was ousted in 2022 after falling out with the powerful military, which has long wielded significant influence over the country’s politics. Khan’s party and his family have sought his release, citing concerns over his deteriorating health. Khan has particularly strong support among young voters, and the legal breakthrough of his transfer to the hospital could revive his political momentum, possibly raising tensions with the government.

But in an interview with Reuters, Khan aide Zulfikar Bukhari signaled that the PTI was willing to reconcile with the military and wouldn’t seek to confront army chief Asim Munir. “If Imran ​Khan was released tomorrow, hypothetically, he wouldn’t do anything that would effectively damage the country,” Bukhari said, going on to describe the former prime minister as “magnanimous.” It was unclear whether Khan shared those views, with Bukhari telling Reuters that PTI leaders last spoke with him eight months ago. Khan is serving a prison term for obtaining land from a business tycoon in exchange for facilitating the transfer of 190 million pounds ($257 million), an amount recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency when he was premier. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison over the purchase of state gifts, including jewelry and a watch, at allegedly undervalued prices. He denies all the charges.