Pakistan's solar boom is so widespread it is now part of wedding dowries

With China’s apparent influence, debt-burdened Pakistan’s rapid shift towards solar power has reached an unusual point where solar panels are now being used as wedding dowries. The curious case of Pakistan is making headlines as households and businesses turn to the technology to deal with high electricity costs and an unreliable grid.

The scale of the shift has been driven in part by the availability of relatively cheap Chinese solar panels. China exported 16.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity to Pakistan in 2024, around five times the volume exported in 2022, news agency Reuters reported, citing Ember data. The average cost per watt of the solar-module capacity exported to Pakistan fell 54 per cent over the same period.

The inflow continued in 2026, with Pakistan importing 6.78 GW of solar panels between January and July, taking total imports for 2025 and the first seven months of 2026 to 28.2 GW, according to the Pakistan Solar Association. The scale of Pakistan’s solar adoption is also apparent in its solar imports and fuel savings. An analysis by Renewables First and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, published i in March 2026, said cumulative solar PV imports rose from less than 1 GW in 2018 to more than 51 GW by early 2026. The analysis estimated that Pakistan had avoided more than $12 billion in oil and gas imports by February 2026, helping reduce its dependence on imported fuels during the initial phase of the West Asia crisis.

Why solar has spread so quickly in Pakistan? One of the major reasons driving this boom is Pakistan’s rising electricity tariffs. In April 2025, Pakistanis were paying more than a quarter more for electricity on average, which reportedly prompted a rush to install solar panels. Solar accounted for more than 14 per cent of Pakistan’s power supply in 2024, compared with 4 per cent in 2021. The growth has also extended beyond large installations. In April 2026, about a quarter of Pakistani households were using solar panels, Al Jazeera reported. Farmers also started using solar-powered pumps after rising fuel prices made diesel increasingly expensive, it added.

With cheap availability, factories, farms and homes have been adding solar systems to reduce their dependence on expensive grid electricity. According to a recent Bloomberg report, solar panels near a packaging factory near Karachi were generating about a fifth of the facility’s electricity needs. The factory’s owner, Zaheer Allana, said the panels produced power at less than one-third of the grid price. “If we save through electricity, it is significant for us,” said Allana told Bloomberg, adding, “It all trickles down to the bottom line.” China’s role in Pakistan’s solar boom China is a major supplier to Pakistan’s solar market. Reuters reported in April 2025, citing Ember data, that China exported 16.6 GW of solar capacity to Pakistan in 2024, around five times the volume exported in 2022. The average export price per watt fell 54 per cent over the same period.

The influx of surplus Chinese solar modules also contributed to falling module prices in Pakistan. Research and Markets, a Dublin-based market research firm, said module prices fell 60 per cent in 2024 after Chinese manufacturers exported surplus inventory into South Asia. It also said Pakistan imported 16.9 GW of photovoltaic modules in 2024. Another factor behind the boom was the popularisation of solar through social media. Bloomberg reported that DIY solar installation tutorials on TikTok helped popularise the technology, contributing to Pakistan becoming China’s third-largest solar export market in 2025. Solar accounted for 21.4 per cent of Pakistan’s electricity generation in 2025, according to Ember data compiled by World Power Monitor, compared with roughly 3 per cent at the start of the decade.

The growth continued into 2026. World Power Monitor data, based on Ember figures, showed Pakistan’s solar generation rising from 3.70 TWh in January to 4.01 TWh in February and 4.38 TWh in March 2026. In March 2025, solar generation stood at 3.12 TWh. Solar growth in Pakistan is larger than official data suggests The immense growth of solar energy in Pakistan may be beyond what is being recorded. According to PV Magazine Global, official figures do not capture the full scale of Pakistan’s distributed solar market. A report by the magazine in 2026, citing research by Islamabad-based Renewables First, said Pakistan’s total solar capacity had reached an estimated 32 GW by June 2025. Official data put net-metering capacity at 6.8 GW as of September 2025, while utility-scale solar stood at about 780 megawatts. Renewables First estimated that more than 24 GW of capacity was therefore outside the distributed solar figures captured by official data.

The report also said Pakistan had imported 48 GW of solar modules by June 2025. According to Renewables First, the lack of comprehensive data covering net-metered, behind-the-meter and off-grid installations makes it difficult to measure the distributed solar market. Solar is changing the economics of Pakistan’s power sector In Pakistan, this shift has reduced dependence on grid electricity for households and businesses, but it has also created pressure for conventional power suppliers. Reuters reported that most solar installations were not connected to the national grid to sell excess electricity. As wealthier consumers reduced their grid consumption, electricity suppliers were left with a smaller customer base over which to recover fixed costs.