Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye agree to deploy forces in Gulf

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye have agreed to implement the trilateral defence agreement and “provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure rapid deployment” in the Gulf country in the wake of Houthi attacks.

The three sides had convened an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Riyadh on Monday to address the regional developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia, according to a joint statement.

The trilateral defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all.

The SPDC on Monday reviewed the outcomes of the political and military consultations preceding the meeting and approved the recommendations submitted to it. It affirmed that the Makkah agreement embodies a firm commitment to collective defence and a unified position in confronting threats. The committee “decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom”. “The three countries affirmed that the security of each party is an integral part of the collective security of the three countries,” the statement said.

The statement did not give any details or schedule of troop deployment. It also did not specifically name the Houthis as a threat, but the development comes against the backdrop of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The three sides condemned in the strongest terms the attempted targeting of Makkah and Madinah, as well as the continuing attacks targeting cities and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom. As part of the institutional development of the alliance, the committee decided to appoint General Nauman Mahmood (Retdired) of Pakistan as the first Secretary-General for a three-year term. The SPDC meeting was held as Yemen’s Saudi-led coalition government launched a major military campaign on Sunday to recapture territory held by the Houthis.

The SPDC is a key organ of the Makkah pact and comprises the foreign ministers, defence ministers and chiefs of army staff of the three members. Last month, the chiefs of defence forces and chiefs of general staff of the three countries met in Riyadh and reviewed the security situation and the threats facing Saudi Arabia. Trump faces flak fot ‘Iran could take out LA’ remark President Donald Trump suggested to a crowd of his supporters in Nebraska that Iran could “take out” a ??major United States (US) city like Los Angeles or San Diego, drawing a swift rebuke from California’s Democratic leaders and some fellow Republicans.

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