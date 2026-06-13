Pakistan says US-Iran peace deal signing expected within 24 hours

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the United States and Iran had agreed to a framework for a peace deal that would end the months-long conflict in the Middle East.

Sharif, in a post on X, said the final text of the deal had been reached. Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing expected within the next 24 hours, followed by technical-level talks next week, he added.

"We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," Sharif said.

Sharif's announcement follows months of Pakistani efforts to position Islamabad as a mediator between the US and Iran.