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Home / World News / Pakistan top court orders former PM Imran Khan to be shifted to hospital

Pakistan top court orders former PM Imran Khan to be shifted to hospital

The top court ruled that Khan be moved to a Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. facility in Islamabad for treatment until the next hearing of his appeal

Imran Khan
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 2:47 PM IST
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By Tooba Khan
 
The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to shift former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital from jail for medical treatment, a move that is a relief to the opposition leader who has been in prison for more than three years.
 
The top court ruled that Khan be moved to a Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. facility in Islamabad for treatment until the next hearing of his appeal, Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Party said in a statement on Tuesday. The next hearing is on Sept. 16, the Geo television channel reported.
 
Khan is serving a prison term for obtaining land from a business tycoon in exchange for facilitating the transfer of 190 million pounds ($257 million) recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency when he was the premier from 2018 for about four years. Separately, he was also sentenced to prison for 17 years for undervaluing state assets — a designer jewelry set and a watch — before purchasing them during his tenure.
 
Khan denies all the charges. 
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Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Imran Khan harassment issue

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

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