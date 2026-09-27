Home / World News / Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises above 74,000 since war began

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises above 74,000 since war began

While a ceasefire that took effect last Oct. 10 has halted the heaviest fighting, Israeli strikes have continued in what the military has said are responses to threats or attacks

Gaza, Gaza strike
Meanwhile, seven Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire
AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
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The Palestinian death toll from the nearly three-year Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 74,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

While a ceasefire that took effect last Oct. 10 has halted the heaviest fighting, Israeli strikes have continued in what the military has said are responses to threats or attacks.

Gaza ceasefire remains largely stalled

Gaza's Health Ministry on Saturday said the Palestinian death toll has risen to 74,016 people, with 175,068 wounded. The war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 others hostage.

Since the ceasefire, 1,145 Palestinians have been killed, said the ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government. It maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by UN agencies and international organisations. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants, but says women and children make up around half the toll.

Meanwhile, seven Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire.

Other aspects of the US-brokered ceasefire remain largely stalled. Israeli forces now control over half of the Palestinian territory, Hamas has not disarmed, a new Palestinian government has not arrived and reconstruction has not yet begun.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli forces will not withdraw until Hamas disarms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Gaza conflictGazapalestineIsrael-Palestine

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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