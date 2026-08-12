Explained: Why shipping costs through Panama Canal are soaring now

Shipping costs through the Panama Canal have risen sharply, with auction prices for transit slots reaching record levels. Two major factors are behind the surge: falling water levels linked to a developing El Nino and higher demand for the canal after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported.

Daily auctions for August transit slots through the canal’s commonly used locks have averaged about $1.1 million so far this month. That is more than 16 times the average price recorded during the same period last year.

Why are Panama Canal transit fees rising?

The Panama Canal depends on freshwater from lakes to operate its locks. Falling water levels can limit how much cargo ships can carry and may also reduce the number of vessels the canal can handle.

Water levels in Gatun Lake, the main reservoir feeding the canal, are currently below the 1965-2022 average and are expected to fall further in the coming months, the news report said citing Argus estimates. The situation has become more concerning as El Nino strengthens. The weather pattern, caused by warmer-than-usual Pacific Ocean temperatures, can bring drought to parts of Central America. The decline has raised concerns that conditions could become as difficult as in 2023, when a severe drought forced the Panama Canal Authority to restrict ship traffic. How is El Nino affecting ships using the canal? Lower water levels affect a vessel’s draft, which is the distance between the waterline and the bottom of the ship.

When the canal authority lowers the permitted draft, ships must sit higher in the water. This means they may have to reduce their cargo loads to pass safely through the canal. The Panama Canal Authority announced three draft restrictions for Panamax locks over the past month. The permitted draft is due to fall to 47.5 feet by September 3, from the usual 50 feet. Such restrictions can increase shipping costs because vessels carry less cargo. They can also create longer queues as ships wait for available transit slots. On August 3, about 113 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, either through pre-booked slots or daily auctions. That was significantly higher than the 40 vessels waiting on January 2, the news report said.

How has the Iran war increased demand for the Panama Canal? The other major factor is the disruption caused by the war involving Iran. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, has been disrupted since the US and Israel-led bombardment of Iran began on February 28. The waterway normally handles about a fifth of global oil flows. With the route disrupted, Asian buyers have had to look for crude oil and petroleum products from other suppliers, including producers on the US Gulf Coast. The Panama Canal provides an important route for moving energy products between the Atlantic and Pacific regions. Higher demand from these shipments has therefore increased competition for canal transit slots.

The average auction price for the canal’s larger locks has recently reached about $2.5 million, the highest recorded level for either type of auction. Individual auctions since July 28 have reached as high as $3.78 million for Neopanamax locks and $2.63 million for Panamax locks, the news report said. Do all ships pay these record auction prices? No. Many large shipping companies and vessel operators that regularly use the canal book transit slots in advance at fixed rates. These rates are generally much lower than the prices seen in daily auctions. However, up to 30 per cent of overall canal traffic can compete for slots through the daily auctions.

This means the record auction prices do not represent the fee paid by every ship passing through the canal. Instead, they reflect what some operators are willing to pay when demand for available slots is high. The Panama Canal Authority has also said that some vessels recently paid more than $1 million at auction because of their specific market requirements. It described these payments as temporary market fluctuations rather than a general tariff imposed on canal users, the news report said. Why does the Panama Canal charge ships while some straits do not? The Panama Canal is an artificial waterway and charges vessels for using it. Egypt’s Suez Canal follows a similar model.