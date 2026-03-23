'Pandemonium' fuels surge in US yields as fed rate-hike bets emerge

By Ye Xie

US yields are perched at their highest in months after a third straight week of bond losses, with the surge in oil from the West Asia conflict leading traders to position for the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase.

Short-term notes led last week’s rout, with two-year yields climbing 17 basis points to 3.89 per cent, the highest close since July. Ten-year yields rose 11 basis points to 4.39 per cent, extending their rise since hostilities began to 44 basis points.

“It is pandemonium out here,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Right now, the market is in sell-first-ask-questions-later mode.”

Treasuries joined a broad decline in global bonds as fears of an escalation in the Iran conflict drove crude prices higher, fueling concern that policymakers may need to raise borrowing costs to contain inflation. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank signaled last week that policy tightening may be warranted, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank needs to see more progress on inflation before cutting rates again. Just last month, investors had fully priced in two Fed cuts this year on expectations of a fragile labor market. As the war has dragged on, interest-rate swaps now show traders see about a 30 per cent chance of a hike by October.