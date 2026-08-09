Paramount to sign contract with theatre chains guaranteeing 30 films/year

Paramount Skydance has agreed to sign contracts with major theater chains guaranteeing that it will release 30 movies a year in cinemas if it acquires Warner Bros. Discovery, according to people familiar with the matter.

Paramount has offered three-year agreements to AMC Entertainment Holdings and Cineworld Group’s Regal Cinemas, the world’s two largest theater chains, requiring it to release the films exclusively in theaters for at least 45 days, according to the people, who asked to not be identified because the agreements are private. The films would also not be available to stream online for at least 90 days.

Paramount Chief Executive Officer David Ellison has already made similar claims in public, but the written commitments provide assurances that he won’t change his mind. If Paramount doesn’t fulfill its obligation, it would face penalties, according to the people.

The agreements could provide a template for settling the antitrust lawsuit brought by 12 states to try to stop Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Paramount has already tried to negotiate a settlement with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is leading the lawsuit by the states. The states claim the deal will harm the movie business because Ellison would wield too much control and reduce output, costing people jobs. The merger has divided the cinema industry. AMC and Regal came out this past week to back Ellison. AMC CEO Adam Aron published an op-ed in the Hollywood trade outlet Variety, while Regal CEO Eduardo Acuna said in a separate statement that a long court fight would be bad for the movie business. Cinema United, a lobbying group that represents theater chains big and small, remains opposed to the deal. Ellison and his inner circle have been talking to the theater chains for months, seeking to secure their support.

A film buff turned movie producer, Ellison has insisted several times that he plans to increase the studios’ output and support theaters. “The Paramount-Warner deal began with the movies,” he wrote in a recent op-ed for The New York Times. “I have loved film since I was old enough to sit still for one, and scenes from the movies have shaped who I am.” Many Hollywood unions, producers, tradespeople and lawyers are skeptical. When Walt Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox studio, it also pledged to keep making as many movies. Instead, the combined output has dropped. Paramount is borrowing almost $50 billion to buy a much larger company and will need to find billions in cost savings to service its debt.