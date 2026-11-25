By John Harney

President Donald Trump said a pardon for the reinstated Nvidia Corp. chief Jensen Huang, who testifies before Congress next week, was “always an option,” while adding that he didn’t think such an extraordinary act would be necessary, the New York Post reported Tuesday night.

Trump, who was interviewed by the Post in the Oval Office before traveling to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, said Huang should “tell the truth” to lawmakers and congressional staff when they ask about the controversy that led to his brief ouster from Nvidia, according to the Post article. The president added he has thought about having the US government take a stake in Nvidia, saying “it’s probably not too late.”