Pentagon pegs Iran war cost at $25 bn as Hegseth slams US Congress critics

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday castigated members of Congress in both parties for questioning the war in Iran, during a contentious Capitol Hill hearing dominated by a conflict that the Pentagon said had cost $25 billion and 14 American lives so far.

Appearing at what had been scheduled as a routine hearing to review the Defence Department’s nearly $1.45 trillion budget request for the coming year, Hegseth spent much of his time lashing out at lawmakers whose approval would be needed to provide that funding.

“The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” the defence secretary declared in his prepared remarks to the House Armed Services Committee, before members had asked a single question.