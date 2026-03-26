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Pentagon considers redirecting Ukraine military aid to West Asia: Report

The weapons that could be redirected include air defense interceptor missiles purchased through a NATO initiative launched last year, under which partner countries buy US arms for Kyiv

US, Ukraine, Pentagon, military aid
Pentagon may redirect Ukraine military aid to West Asia. (File Photo)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies of some of the US military's most critical munitions, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
 
The weapons that could be redirected include air defense interceptor missiles purchased through a NATO initiative launched last year, under which partner countries buy US arms for Kyiv, the report said.
 
The consideration comes as US operations in the region intensify. Admiral Brad Cooper, the Central Command chief leading US forces in the Middle East, on Wednesday said the US had hit over 10,000 targets inside Iran and was on track to limit Iran's ability to project power outside its borders.
 
A Pentagon spokesperson told the newspaper that the Defense Department would "ensure that US forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win." The Pentagon, the US State Department and NATO did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics :PentagonUnited StatesUkraineWest Asia and the GulfWest Asia

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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