Performer's anti-Trump remarks draw cheers at Khamenei funeral in Tehran

A performer at the funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for the death of US President Donald Trump before a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people Sunday in the capital, Tehran.

Mohammad Rasouli, a poet, drew calls of "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!" Speaking to the crowd, Rasouli asked, referring to Trump: "Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive?" That drew cheers.

A far-larger crowd for the funeral than the day before attended the ceremony Sunday. Mourners dressed in black walked to the site, carrying banners and flags honoring Khamenei and also calling for Trump's killing as he gave a speech in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.