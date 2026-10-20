Pete Hegseth meets Benjamin Netanyahu in unannounced visit to Israel

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, Axios reported, citing two sources with knowledge.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the meeting, but Hegseth said ‌in a social media post ​that he had visited ​US service members in the Central Command area of responsibility, which covers ​the West Asia, northeast Africa and parts of Asia.

The Pentagon declined comment, while Israel's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of Hegseth's trip comes a ​day after US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu in next week's ‌parliamentary election in Israel - its first vote since the Hamas attack ​on October 7, 2023, that shook the country and plunged the Middle East into turmoil, as Israel went to war in Gaza, Lebanon and ‌Iran.