Pezeshkian questions US sincerity after strike kills Iran official's wife

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has raised serious questions regarding the sincerity of US diplomatic efforts, following a lethal attack on the family of a prominent Iranian official.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the President revealed that the spouse of a high-ranking figure was killed during a recent strike. He noted that the "head of our Strategic Council on Foreign Policy" was the subject of an "assassination attempt" which ultimately resulted in the "martyrdom of his innocent wife."

Linking the timing of the violence to his own international outreach, Pezeshkian highlighted the contradiction between calls for peace and active hostilities. He remarked, "Just as I was addressing the American people," the targeted attack took place, casting doubt on the possibility of constructive engagement.

The President further challenged the international community to evaluate the conduct of both nations involved in the escalating friction. "Let the world judge; which side engages in dialogue and negotiation, and which in terrorism?" he wrote, further straining the already fragile prospects for regional stability. This diplomatic crisis unfolds as the military situation intensifies, with the Iranian military asserting that its forces successfully targeted and downed a US A-10 aircraft, according to a report by Al Jazeera. This claim follows separate media reports indicating that a second combat aircraft belonging to the US Air Force had crashed in the Middle East on Friday, significantly heightening tensions across the region.

Despite the specific details provided by Iranian sources, neither the Pentagon nor the White House provided an "immediate comment" regarding the status of the aircraft or the veracity of the claims. Further reports from Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency, specify that the alleged downing of the US A-10 took place in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime corridor. Referencing the army public relations team, the report stated that the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway." While these claims remain unverified by external sources, technical specifications note that the "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," intended for operations "particularly against armoured vehicles and ground forces."

In a separate development occurring within the Iranian theatre, American forces have successfully retrieved a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The rescued individual is reportedly alive, in US custody, and receiving medical treatment; however, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing." The downed F-15E, a dual-role aircraft typically operated by a two-person team, was reportedly targeted on Friday. CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which first reported the incident and shared a map on X circling the specific region where the search has been conducted.