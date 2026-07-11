Home / World News / Plane crash in Bahamas kills 10; Flamingo Air flights grounded temporarily

Plane crash in Bahamas kills 10; Flamingo Air flights grounded temporarily

A Cessna 402 aircraft crashed in North Andros shortly after departing Nassau for San Andros, killing all 10 people on board and prompting authorities to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights

bolivia, bolivia crash, bolivia plane crash
Representative Image
AP San Juan
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A small plane crashed in the Bahamas on Friday, killing 10 people and prompting the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights.

The deadly incident happened in North Andros, located in waters just west of Nassau, the archipelago's capital.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis had initially said that one person survived, but he later confirmed in a press conference that the person died from their injuries. The victims have not been publicly identified.

"We gather beneath a cloud of great sorrow," he said, noting that people were celebrating the Bahamas' 53rd independence anniversary. "It has become a day of mourning. ... To every family that has received the devastating news, that someone they love will not be coming home, we offer our deepest condolences."  The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said in a statement that the plane had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros when it crashed. It identified the plane as a Cessna 402 aircraft registered in the Bahamas.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation said in a statement that the suspension of Flamingo Air's air operator certificate is only a precautionary safety measure as officials investigate the cause of the crash. The ministry said the suspension is a result of two safety incidents that happened Friday.

During the press conference, Energy, Utilities and Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the first incident occurred earlier Friday involving a Flamingo Air plane. She said it was en route to Mayaguana when the pilot reported a concern and turned back to Nassau. After the plane landed and the passengers deboarded, the plane caught fire, she said. That incident also is under investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bomb Iran 'like they've never seen before' if I'm assassinated: Trump

Publicly declare Strait of Hormuz open, won't attack ships: US tells Iran

Conflict and aid cuts deny critical support to over 1 million women: UN

US Fed Chair names three Indians on new monetary policy task forces

JPMorgan's AI agents outperform 60/40 portfolio in historical backtests

Topics :Bahamasplane crashairplane crash

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story