PM Modi greets Trump, people of US on 250th anniversary of independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of America's independence and said the two countries' shared belief in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of their people make the friendship a force for global good.

Modi asserted that India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.

"On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence," the prime minster said in a post on X.