Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come."

"We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement issued after the meeting, said, "The two leaders discussed bilateral ties. They also discussed the recent developments in the West Asia conflict and shared perspectives on the evolving situation. The Prime Minister expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

"The Prime Minister also reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers, must not be harmed under any circumstances," it said. "Reiterating India’s readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, the Prime Minister conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming President Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit," the ministry said. Before leaving for the summit in Bishkek, Pezeshkian said Iran did not seek war but would respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He said instability in the region was detrimental to all countries and called for greater convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important, and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Pezeshkian added, "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other." He said that peace, security, economy and civilisation had emerged from the region and that countries should work to expand this trend.