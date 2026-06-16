PM Modi, Trump hold brief interaction after G7 family photo in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction with each other following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the 52nd G7 Summit on Tuesday, ahead of the scheduled outreach session among the member and invited nations in Evian, France.

Visuals from the summit showed Prime Minister Modi interacting with the US President as leaders gathered after the official group photo at the venue of the high-level meeting.

Both leaders also had a firm handshake, with Trump patting PM Modi on his arm, showcasing the bonhomie that the two leaders share.

The Prime Minister and the US President also sat side by side at the session. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival at the summit venue, following which the Prime Minister joined leaders of the G7 member nations and invited countries for the customary family photograph. Captured in the iconic frame alongside PM Modi were key world leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum. Prior to his arrival in France, the Prime Minister had made a brief transit stop in Geneva, Switzerland, where he initiated his European diplomatic outreach by meeting with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin. Beyond these collective sessions, the Prime Minister's itinerary is packed with high-level diplomacy on the sidelines of the event, where he is slated to hold a series of crucial bilateral meetings with global counterparts, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.